Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms win 15 out of 15, the absolute 100% & 514 international awards

A very high level distinction, with 15 awards in 15 participations of Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms, was noted in the famous international olive oil competition LONDON IOOC 2022.

It took place in the United Kingdom and specifically in the city of London, from 5 to 17 June 2022. It has very high quality selection and award criteria for olive oils, applying very strict evaluation standards based on the tasting methods set by the International Olive Oil Council.

It is considered one of the largest competitions of very high prestige in the world, with the extremely high score of 9/10 based on the world ranking EVOO World Ranking.

The olive oil tasting at LONDON IOOC is carried out using the strict method of blind tasting, exclusively by expert olive tasters (expert panel tasters) of international prestige.

The degree of difficulty is complemented by the extremely high number of participations, which for 2022 reached 963 olive oils from 30 olive-producing countries with a very high level of quality.

Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms participated in LONDON IOOC 2022, with their fifteen (15) specialized organic – gourmet olive oils, collecting scores that exceeded 96% and were honored with the number of fifteen (15) awards for all of their olive oil samples.

In total, they were awarded 4 platinum, 6 gold and 5 silver awards of high prestige and recognition, while it should be noted that, until now, there has been no other olive oil producer that has been awarded four (4) platinum awards by the specialized judges.

In particular, the fifteen (15) organic and gourmet olive oils by Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms that were awarded at LONDON IOOC for 2022 are:

MASTERPIECE Blend evoo – Platinum

FLAVORED GOURMET ENIGMA – Platinum

SYLLEKTIKON Gourmet evoo – Platinum

OLEOASTRON Gourmet Evoo – Platinum



MAJESTIC Blend evoo – Gold

GEMSTONE Blend evoo – Gold

FYLLIKON First Harvest – Gold

ENSTAGMA Gourmet evoo – Gold

PLUS HEALTH Green evoo – Gold

TREASURE Blend evoo – Gold

AGOURELAIO Early Harvest – Silver

PLUS HEALTH Blue evoo – Silver

ENSTAGMA Saffron & Sage evoo – Silver

ARMONIA Monovarietal – Silver

ENSTAGMA Saffron & Rosemary evoo – Silver

This exceptional absolute reward of 100% is of international prestige, and at the same time marks a very high level of distinction in the field of olive growing for our country, Greece, our land, Sparta Laconia and for the course of Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms for the past 30 years.

Along with these fifteen (15) awards in their equal number of participating olive oils in London, Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms officially exceed 500 international awards, creating a new record of 514 global awards in the largest and most important competitions in the world.

It is important to mention that the first international award for Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms was announced in 2012, in London, after 20 years of preparation. After 10 years of participating in international competitions of global scope, the 500 award mark was also noted in London, with impressive results.

It is a special honor for the organic, Single Estate olive products of a Greek olive producer to be recognized in the largest global competitions for their high quality, for the innovation in production, their unique taste and their wonderful combinations, while at the same time being considered among the top internationally.

