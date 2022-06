Αφγανιστάν: Τουλάχιστον 250 νεκροί από τον μεγάλο σεισμό των 5,9 Ρίχτερ

#BREAKING According to the Taliban spokesman, due to last night’s earthquake (magnitude 6.1), hundreds of people killed and wounded in four districts of #Paktika Province of Afghanistan. According to the sources more than 255 people have lost their lives & around 155 are injured pic.twitter.com/26cXbDYhqk

— Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) June 22, 2022