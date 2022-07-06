The 5 new Airbnb guest trends that are changing short-term leases in 2022

Expedia CEO Peter Kern predicted that summer 2022 will be the busiest travel season ever, AirDNA reports.

In its latest Market Review, the AirDNA research team highlighted continued signs of short-term rental (STR) growth while also cautioning against the possible influence of inflation and high gas prices.

It also revealed five Airbnb trends hosts need to capitalize on in order to maximize their STR revenue—and their guests’ experiences—during the sunny months ahead as follows:

1. Weekday bookings are more popular than ever.

STR guests aren’t just weekend warriors anymore. Although travelers do still turn up for the weekend, weekday stays are in increasingly high demand. Demand for Tuesday night stays grew 5% from 2019 to 2021; Wednesdays came in a close second, followed by Mondays and Thursdays.

Old STR wisdom may tempt you to drop your rates for mid-week stays—but that could mean leaving money on the table. Now is an ideal time to optimize your Airbnb pricing strategy because your guests are likely comfortable with higher rates than you might expect. (MarketMinder’s Smart Rates pricing tool helps you the price with confidence by shedding light on what your competitors are charging for properties similar to yours.)

2. Guests are interested in large spaces.

In 2022, everything is bigger—and we’re not just talking about gas prices.

In short, travelers are booking larger properties than they used to. The average STR booking included 2.3 rooms in 2021, compared to 2.1 rooms in 2019. But that’s only part of the story.

