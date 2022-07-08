Inflation rises to 29-year record at 12.1% in June

Annual inflation in Greece recorded a steep rise in June, as consumer prices climbed to a 29-year high (since December 1993). The main reason for the new rally is the frantic race in natural gas prices, with an increase of 117.7%, a 70.4% increase in electricity prices, and a 65.1% increase in heating oil.

More specifically, according to the official data of the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT), the annual consumer price index (i.e. compared to June 2021) reached 12.1%. The corresponding performance in May was 11.3%.