Greek News

Brussels calls on EU to turn down heat to resist Russian gas curbs

Brussels wants member states to turn down the heating and compensate industries willing to cut gas use as it tries to stave off an energy crisis as fears grow that Russia could further squeeze supplies.

EU countries should give households and companies financial incentives to reduce demand for gas as part of measures to curb use ahead of winter, according to a draft “gas demand reduction plan” prepared by the European Commission and seen by the Financial Times.

Countries restarting coal-fired power stations to make up for cuts to Russian gas supplies could be exempted from industrial emissions targets under the plans.

The commission suggests member states should limit heating in public buildings to 19C.

The EU is rushing to find ways to reduce its reliance on Russian gas as part of its plans to try to hit Moscow economically as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine.

Europe also fears Russia’s ability to weaponise gas, curtailing supplies, in retaliation for western support of Ukraine.

Read more: FT

