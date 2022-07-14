28.2 C
Athens
July 14, 2022
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Ενεργειακή κρίση: Η ΕΕ θέλει να περιορίσει…

Κομισιόν για Ελλάδα: Βλέπει μεν ισχυρή ανάπτυξη…

Ανάπτυξη πάνω από τον μέσο όρο της…

Σουηδία: Νέο ρεκόρ για τον πληθωρισμό, σε…

The European Commission forecasts 4% growth for…

Denmark loses feta cheese ‘battle’ with Greece

Τουρκία: Αφαίρεσαν διάκοσμο από την Αυτοκρατορική Πύλη…

Μητσοτάκης: Οι ίσες ευκαιρίες στην εργασία βρίσκονται…

Σύγκρουση Emirates και Χίθροου : Αρνείται να…

ΕΕ: Παραβίαση των κανόνων από τη Δανία…

Image default
Greek News

Denmark loses feta cheese ‘battle’ with Greece

Denmark broke European Union rules by letting local dairy producers market and export a white, crumbly cheese as “Feta” outside the region, the EU’s top court said.

The European Commission, backed by Greece and Cyprus, sued Denmark in 2019 for failing to prevent or stop the “direct breach” of the EU protection the name enjoys. Greece claims it has been making Feta since ancient times and in 2002 was awarded protected status so that only cheese made in the Mediterranean nation can be sold as such.

also read

“No jets for Turkey” campaign in the U.S by Greek Diaspora irritates Turkey (video)

Russell Crowe insisted on using a Greek accent for Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder movie

Σχετικα αρθρα

The European Commission forecasts 4% growth for Greece in 2022, inflation to jump to 8.9%

admin

Energy Crisis: Greek PM holds emergency meeting – Fears Russia will stop flow of natural gas

admin

Brussels calls on EU to turn down heat to resist Russian gas curbs

admin

Natural gas: European nightmare as shortages looms in winter

admin

Breaking: Elon Musk terminates $44 bln Twitter deal

admin

Inflation rises to 29-year record at 12.1% in June

admin

The World’s Biggest Borrowers (infographic)

admin

iPhone Components Are Developed All Over the World (infographic)

admin

The 5 new Airbnb guest trends that are changing short-term leases in 2022

admin

Which Countries Are Ditching Russian Fossil Fuels? (infographic)

admin

Which European Wines do Americans Love the most? (infographic)

admin

Optimism Slowly Returns to the Tourism Sector (infographic)

admin