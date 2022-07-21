ECB raises interest rates after 11 years

The European Central Bank on Thursday increased interest rates for the first time in 11 years in an attempt to cool rampant inflation in the eurozone.

The ECB, the central bank of the 19 nations that share the euro currency, surprised markets by pushing its benchmark rate up by 50 basis points, bringing its deposit rate to zero. Traders had expected a smaller hike of 25 basis points.

“The Governing Council judged that it is appropriate to take a larger first step on its policy rate normalisation path than signalled at its previous meeting,” the ECB said in a statement Thursday.

The Frankfurt institution had kept rates at historic lows, in negative territory since 2014, as it dealt with the region’s sovereign debt crisis and the coronavirus pandemic.

The euro rose to a session high on news of the more aggressive rate hike, to trade at $1.0257. The yield on the 10-year Italian bond also jumped on the news, extending gains after reacting to the resignation of Prime Minister Mario Draghi earlier on Thursday.

source cnbc.com

also read

The World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports – Where is Greece? (infographic)