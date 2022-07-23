35.9 C
Athens
July 23, 2022
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Το είδαμε και αυτό: Το ΠΑΣΟΚ ανακάλυψε…

Γεραπετρίτης στον ΣΚΑΪ 100,3: Πλέγμα δράσεων για…

Ανδρουλάκης για Μάτι: Η σκέψη μας στους…

Δένδιας μετά την παρασημοφόρηση του εμβρυολόγου Κύπρου…

Cyprus expects gas field development plan by…

Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία – Βίκτορ Ορμπάν: «Η…

Η απογραφή του 2021 φέρνει ανακατατάξεις στις…

Βόλφγκανγκ Σόιμπλε: Έχω καθαρή συνείδηση, πάντα ήθελα…

Μπακογιάννης: Το Θέατρο του Λυκαβηττού θα λειτουργήσει…

Σκληρή απάντηση του ΥΠΕΞ στην Άγκυρα: Τα…

Image default
Greek News

Cyprus expects gas field development plan by end of year

A plan to develop a sizeable natural gas field off Cyprus that could help the European Union find alternative energy sources to Russia will be ready by the end of the year, the east Mediterranean island nation’s energy minister said Thursday.

Energy Minister Natasa Pilides said another well is expected to be drilled at the Aphrodite field in the next few months and will be used to gather additional information about the deposit’s size and to extract gas at a later stage.

Initially discovered in 2011, the Aphrodite field is estimated to hold up to 4.4 trillion cubic feet of gas. Chevron, along with partners Dutch Shell and Israeli NewMed Energy, now own the drilling rights to the field.

See Also:

Russia and Ukraine agree on export of grain

Aphrodite sits close to the massive Leviathan gas field, which is also jointly operated by Chevron and NewMed.

“You know how important Cyprus is to Chevron and the eastern Mediterranean region,” Clay, Neff, the president of Chevron’s Middle East, Africa and South America division, told reporters after talks with the Cypriot minister. “We believe that this project again will provide very important natural gas supply to the region and the world.”

Read more: AP

Σχετικα αρθρα

The Countries Reliant On Nuclear Power (infographic)

admin

ECB raises interest rates after 11 years

admin

Athens rejects European Commission proposal for a 15% reduction in natural gas consumption

admin

Organic olives & olive oil from Sparta to American universities

admin

Russia’s Gazprom declares force majeure on gas supplies to Europe

admin

The European Commission forecasts 4% growth for Greece in 2022, inflation to jump to 8.9%

admin

Denmark loses feta cheese ‘battle’ with Greece

admin

Energy Crisis: Greek PM holds emergency meeting – Fears Russia will stop flow of natural gas

admin

Brussels calls on EU to turn down heat to resist Russian gas curbs

admin

Natural gas: European nightmare as shortages looms in winter

admin

Breaking: Elon Musk terminates $44 bln Twitter deal

admin

Inflation rises to 29-year record at 12.1% in June

admin