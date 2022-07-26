35.4 C
Athens
July 26, 2022
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Nord Stream-1 – Πεσκόφ: Η τουρμπίνα θα…

Όλγα Γεροβασίλη: «Το δικό σας κινητό, κύριοι…

Κωνσταντινόπουλος για την καταγγελία Ανδρουλάκη: «Θα θέλατε…

Αυτή είναι η πρόταση της Ελλάδας για…

Στο Μαξίμου το επίσημο τρόπαιο του Eurobasket…

Πλεύρης: Ο Τσίπρας έσπασε την καραντίνα και…

Σκρέκας: Θα παρουσιάσουμε την ελληνική πρόταση για…

Οικονόμου για μηνυτήρια αναφορά Ανδρουλάκη: Επιβάλλεται να…

Οικονόμου: Με την ψηφιοποίηση της διαδικασίας πιστοποίησης…

Νίκος Ανδρουλάκης: Καταγγέλλει απόπειρα παγίδευσης του κινητού…

Image default
Greek News

European gas prices soar after Russia deepens supply cuts

European gas prices hit a five-month high after Russia deepened supply cuts to the continent in Moscow’s latest attempt to weaponise energy supplies.

Futures contracts for delivery next month tied to TTF, the European benchmark wholesale gas price, jumped about 6 per cent on Tuesday to €188 per megawatt hour, the highest level since early March, a day after Russia warned of lighter flows on the largest pipeline supplying the region.

Prices are more than five times higher than a year ago.

Russian state-backed energy group Gazprom said on Monday that flows on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would plummet to 33mn cubic metres from Wednesday because of turbine maintenance issues.

See Also:

Chess-playing robot breaks finger of 7-year-old boy during match (video)

That would amount to a fifth of the pipeline’s capacity and half of current levels.

“Everyone in the market was expecting Russian volumes to drop,” said James Huckstepp, manager of EMEA gas analytics at S&P Global Commodity Insights, a consultancy.

“But the market wasn’t expecting flows to fall this quickly.”

Read more: FT

Σχετικα αρθρα

Dear entrepreneur, here are 15 powerful quotes by Elon Musk

admin

Where Central Banks Have Issued Digital Currencies (infographic)

admin

Cyprus expects gas field development plan by end of year

admin

The Countries Reliant On Nuclear Power (infographic)

admin

ECB raises interest rates after 11 years

admin

Athens rejects European Commission proposal for a 15% reduction in natural gas consumption

admin

Organic olives & olive oil from Sparta to American universities

admin

Russia’s Gazprom declares force majeure on gas supplies to Europe

admin

The European Commission forecasts 4% growth for Greece in 2022, inflation to jump to 8.9%

admin

Denmark loses feta cheese ‘battle’ with Greece

admin

Energy Crisis: Greek PM holds emergency meeting – Fears Russia will stop flow of natural gas

admin

Brussels calls on EU to turn down heat to resist Russian gas curbs

admin