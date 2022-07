Αϊτή: Οδομαχίες συμμοριών στο κέντρο της Πορτ-ο-Πρενς

Local in Bel Air shows how his street has prepared “for war” as gang alliances with US Embassy & govt of Ariel Henry reportedly shift hour to hour throughout Port au Prince today…”Look at this, in front of my house…we have to prepare as if we are in Iraq [war].” pic.twitter.com/LbnP0yTdJc

— HaitiInfoProj (@HaitiInfoProj) July 27, 2022