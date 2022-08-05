32.7 C
Athens
August 5, 2022
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

ΚΕΠΕ: Διατηρούνται οι πρόδρομες ενδείξεις για ευνοϊκό…

Στα «δίχτυα» του EISPRAXIS οι οφειλέτες του…

Τσίπρας: Ομολογία ενοχής Μητσοτάκη η παραίτηση Δημητριάδη…

Παραιτήθηκε ο διοικητής της ΕΥΠ Παναγιώτης Κοντολέων-…

Παραιτήθηκε ο Γρηγόρης Δημητριάδης, γενικός γραμματέας του…

Cyprus: Rumors of a huge hydrocarbon deposit…

Νίκος Ανδρουλάκης: Ετοιμάζει σκληρή επίθεση στον πρωθυπουργό…

Ο Γιάννης Μπρατάκος νέος γενικός γραμματέας του…

ΠΑΣΟΚ: Να χυθεί άπλετο φως στην υπόθεση…

Θεμιστοκλής Δεμίρης: Ποιος είναι ο νέος διοικητής…

Image default
Greek News

Cyprus: Rumors of a huge hydrocarbon deposit in the Block 6 – Nothing to announce yet says the government

The Cypriot Ministry of Energy in an announcement notes that drilling at the “Cronos-1” target in Block 6 of the Cyprus Exclusive Economic Zone is ongoing and there is nothing to announce at this stage.

The announcement was issued following a newspaper report according to which, during the works of the ENI/TOTAL consortium, a “huge deposit” was discovered in Block 6, while there are additionally positive indications of a second column of natural gas next to the location of the deposit.

The Ministry of Energy of Cyprus limits itself to reporting that “the operations of the “Cronos-1″ well, within Block 6 of the Exclusive Economic Zone of the Republic of Cyprus, are ongoing and there is nothing to announce at this stage”.

See Also:

Greece is becoming the new hub for hydrogen in Europe

It adds that the drilling, carried out by the joint venture Eni Cyprus Limited and TotalEnergies EP Cyprus B.V. which holds a Hydrocarbon Exploration License for the Block in question, is expected to be completed within the next few weeks.

Finally, it reminds that the drilling operations started on 23/5/2022 with the drilling ship “Tungsten Explorer” and are monitored, on a continuous basis, by the staff of the Hydrocarbons Service, Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry.

Σχετικα αρθρα

Greece is becoming the new hub for hydrogen in Europe

admin

iPhone, Services Help Apple Weather Global Headwinds (infographic)

admin

Imports Play a Major Role in EU Carbon Footprints (infographic)

admin

LNG in Europe: Ready or Not? (infographic)

admin

EU should get ready for complete shut down of Russian gas, EC head warns

admin

The World’s Highest-grossing Companies (infographic)

admin

Why People Are Quitting Their Jobs (infographic)

admin

Dear entrepreneur, here are 15 powerful quotes by Elon Musk

admin

European gas prices soar after Russia deepens supply cuts

admin

Where Central Banks Have Issued Digital Currencies (infographic)

admin

Cyprus expects gas field development plan by end of year

admin

The Countries Reliant On Nuclear Power (infographic)

admin