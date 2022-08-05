Cyprus: Rumors of a huge hydrocarbon deposit in the Block 6 – Nothing to announce yet says the government

The Cypriot Ministry of Energy in an announcement notes that drilling at the “Cronos-1” target in Block 6 of the Cyprus Exclusive Economic Zone is ongoing and there is nothing to announce at this stage.

The announcement was issued following a newspaper report according to which, during the works of the ENI/TOTAL consortium, a “huge deposit” was discovered in Block 6, while there are additionally positive indications of a second column of natural gas next to the location of the deposit.

The Ministry of Energy of Cyprus limits itself to reporting that “the operations of the “Cronos-1″ well, within Block 6 of the Exclusive Economic Zone of the Republic of Cyprus, are ongoing and there is nothing to announce at this stage”.

It adds that the drilling, carried out by the joint venture Eni Cyprus Limited and TotalEnergies EP Cyprus B.V. which holds a Hydrocarbon Exploration License for the Block in question, is expected to be completed within the next few weeks.

Finally, it reminds that the drilling operations started on 23/5/2022 with the drilling ship “Tungsten Explorer” and are monitored, on a continuous basis, by the staff of the Hydrocarbons Service, Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry.