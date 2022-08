Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Ο Στίβεν Σίγκαλ σε ρωσικό στρατόπεδο φυλακών που σκοτώθηκαν τουλάχιστον 50 κρατούμενοι

NEW: video of Steven Seagal reportedly visiting Olenivka prison where Azovstal Ukrainian prisoners were killed. Russian media: ‘Seagal spoke to surviving prisoners…& saw remains of (US-made) HIMARS rocket found after strike.’ @Tass reports he is making a documentary on Donbas. pic.twitter.com/AY1JBGmRu4

— Emma Burrows (@EJ_Burrows) August 9, 2022