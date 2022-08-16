Countries With the Worst Work-Life Balance (infographic)

Mexicans are among those struggling most with their work-life balance, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Colombians’ and Costa Ricans’ lives aren’t really in balance either. The United States and the United Kingdom also performed pretty poorly, coming in 13th and 14th out of all 38 OECD member countries (plus Russia, Brazil and South Africa) covered in the Better Life Index for 2020.

Cultures of overwork also led to undesirable results in South Korea and Japan.

The most important aspects of a healthy work-life balance are, unsurprisingly, the amount of time people spend (not) at work and the time used on leisure and personal pursuits. The authors of the Better Life Index note that “evidence suggests that long work hours may impair personal health, jeopardise safety and increase stress.” Italians are the people who enjoy the best work-life balance.

You will find more infographics at Statista

