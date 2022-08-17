Elon Musk scores a rare win in Twitter-acquisition lawsuit as the company is ordered to hand over documents

Elon Musk will receive some of the extra information he’s demanded from Twitter in its lawsuit against him, and he’s trying for even more, Insider has learned.

Judge Kathleen St. Jude McCormick on Monday ordered Twitter to comply in part with a motion to compel from Musk’s attorneys. They requested documents from 22 additional Twitter employees they said had information on the company’s process of analyzing spam or “bot” accounts. Twitter is already handing over information from some 41 so-called “custodians” of information as part of the case.

Musk’s motion to compel for the additional documentation was filed last week confidentially, which means it doesn’t appear on the court’s docket. Nor did his counterclaims that accuse Twitter of a fraudulent “scheme” around its user numbers and metrics. McCormick’s order was made available on the docket.

Musk’s attorneys also filed this week another confidential motion to compel, a person familiar with the case said. Musk is now looking to force Twitter to hand over more information on its user data and collection and methods of analysis. Musk has said for months that Twitter has refused to hand over all of the data information he’s requested. McCormick is expected to decide on this new motion this week.

In the meantime, Twitter is now “required to collect, review, and produce documents” from Kayvon Beykpour, the platform’s former general manager for consumer, the judge’s short order said. Beykpour joined Twitter in 2018 under then CEO Jack Dorsey. Dorsey’s replacement, Parag Agrawal, fired Beykpour in May, along with a few other executives. Beykpour tweeted that it was not his decision to leave the company.

