33.3 C
Athens
August 17, 2022
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Συγχαρητήρια Μητσοτάκη σε Τεντόγλου, Ντρισμπιώτη και Παπακωνσταντίνου…

Θεοδωρικάκος προς Τσίπρα για Έβρο: Αν θες…

Ιταλικές εκλογές: Στις 7 και 15 Σεπτεμβρίου…

Μηταράκης για Έβρο: Οι Τούρκοι τάιζαν και…

Ζαχαράκη για τουρισμό: Το 2022 θα είναι…

Ford: Νέο πράσινο ομόλογο για να χρηματοδοτήσει…

German electric car company Next.e.Go Mobile ‘ditches’…

Κίνα: Γιατί οι τιμές των αυγών πήραν…

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Η κυβέρνηση είναι η τελευταία που…

Γερμανία: Φυσικό αέριο για λιγότερο από τρεις…

Image default
Greek News

German electric car company Next.e.Go Mobile ‘ditches’ Greece to build cars in Skopje and Bulgaria

A German electric car company that had agreed to manufacture vehicles in Greece suddenly announced that it had signed an agreement with Skopje to build a production unit.

Next.e.Go Mobile, a company that was to build a production unit in Greece, has officially announced that after the small factory it will build in Bulgaria in 2024, it will proceed with the construction of the second one of a similar size in Skopje.

The move to build two production units next to our country, after announcing two years ago with all the media fanfare that they had chosen Greece for their factory in the Balkans, raises many questions, which should be answered by the people of the German company.

According to reports, the new factory in Skopje will start operating in the fall of 2024 and will have a maximum production rate of up to 30,000 electric cars per year. It will be located near the city of Tetovo and will employ 900 people.

“Our strategy in Southeast Europe is based on our assessment of the region’s competitive and attractive investment climate,” said Ali Vezvaei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of e.GO, at the relevant event held in Tetovo.

The Prime Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia, Dimitar Kovacevski, spoke, among other things, about “…the importance of the agreement for the local economy and the development of human resources in Tetovo, but also, in general, the strengthening that this investment has for the country”.

Σχετικα αρθρα

Countries With the Worst Work-Life Balance (infographic)

admin

Price Hikes Leave Streaming Customers With Tough Choices (infographic)

admin

Staikouras for exit of Greece from Enhanced Supervision: “A great national goal has been achieved”

admin

An $8.2 billion “smart city” twice the size of Central Park is rising in Greece complete with luxury homes for sale at NY prices (photos)

admin

Cyprus: Rumors of a huge hydrocarbon deposit in the Block 6 – Nothing to announce yet says the government

admin

Greece is becoming the new hub for hydrogen in Europe

admin

iPhone, Services Help Apple Weather Global Headwinds (infographic)

admin

Imports Play a Major Role in EU Carbon Footprints (infographic)

admin

LNG in Europe: Ready or Not? (infographic)

admin

EU should get ready for complete shut down of Russian gas, EC head warns

admin

The World’s Highest-grossing Companies (infographic)

admin

Why People Are Quitting Their Jobs (infographic)

admin