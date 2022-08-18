27.6 C
Athens
August 18, 2022
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Citi: Ο κίνδυνος μιας ύφεσης είναι εδώ

Στο «φουλ» οι μηχανές του ΠΑΣΟΚ για…

Energy Prices Keep Climbing in the EU…

Πορτογαλία: Υπό έλεγχο τέθηκε η πυρκαγιά στον…

ΠΑΣΟΚ: Ερώτηση για την ανυπαρξία ηλεκτρονικού αρχείου…

Βρετανία: Η άνοδος του πληθωρισμού «φουσκώνει» το…

Ρεύμα: Μπλόκο από το ΥΠΕΝ στους στρατηγικούς…

ΗΠΑ: Πρόθεση της Fed να «αφήσει το…

Συντάξεις Σεπτεμβρίου: Αναλυτικά οι ημερομηνίες πληρωμών

Η τελική Απόφαση για τις φορολογικές δηλώσεις

Image default
Greek News

Energy Prices Keep Climbing in the EU (infographic)

Energy prices are rising across Europe with no end in sight, as the latest figures from Europe’s official statistics agency show. Energy annual inflation in the EU reached 41.1 percent last month, up 14.1 percentage points since the start of this year.

When breaking down ‘energy’ into the different subcategories, we can see that gas is seeing the greatest inflation hikes, with the European average hitting 51.4 percent in June, a 10.7 percentage point increase from January 2022. Europe’s gas has become increasingly expensive in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as the bloc, usually highly dependent on Russian gas, looks elsewhere for energy. This increased demand has sent prices soaring, directly hitting consumers. In Germany, an average family of four can now expect to pay an additional 480 EUR ($509) a year for gas after an additional tax on gas consumption was established to help cover the cost of replacing Russian supplies, as reported by Reuters. The government will, however, be bringing in new aid measures to alleviate some of the pressure on consumers.

As our chart shows, fuels – including petrol, diesel and other fuels – hit 45.2 percent inflation last month. This data comes as Big Oil companies released their Q2 reports, which saw companies such as Exxon, BP, Shell and Saudi Aramco rake in huge profits. Electricity too has seen a surge in prices, hitting an inflation rate of 29.7 percent in June. This comes down to a number of factors, including high temperatures and an unusually dry winter and spring having led to droughts, in turn contributing to the reduction of nuclear and hydroelectric power.

According to Eurostat, the inflation rate for energy is the highest it’s been since the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) was first published back in 1997.

Infographic: Energy Prices Keep Climbing in the EU | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

Σχετικα αρθρα

Elon Musk scores a rare win in Twitter-acquisition lawsuit as the company is ordered to hand over documents

admin

German electric car company Next.e.Go Mobile ‘ditches’ Greece to build cars in Skopje and Bulgaria

admin

Countries With the Worst Work-Life Balance (infographic)

admin

Price Hikes Leave Streaming Customers With Tough Choices (infographic)

admin

Staikouras for exit of Greece from Enhanced Supervision: “A great national goal has been achieved”

admin

An $8.2 billion “smart city” twice the size of Central Park is rising in Greece complete with luxury homes for sale at NY prices (photos)

admin

Cyprus: Rumors of a huge hydrocarbon deposit in the Block 6 – Nothing to announce yet says the government

admin

Greece is becoming the new hub for hydrogen in Europe

admin

iPhone, Services Help Apple Weather Global Headwinds (infographic)

admin

Imports Play a Major Role in EU Carbon Footprints (infographic)

admin

LNG in Europe: Ready or Not? (infographic)

admin

EU should get ready for complete shut down of Russian gas, EC head warns

admin