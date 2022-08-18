35 C
August 18, 2022
Greek News

Eurostat: Inflation in Greece at 11.3% in July

Inflation in Greece was 11.3% in July, according to Eurostat data, registering a marginal decrease from 11.6% in June.

As can be seen from the data, the annual inflation of the Eurozone rose to 8.9% in July, from 8.6% in June and 2.2% a year earlier, while the annual inflation of the European Union was 9.8% in July 2022, up from 9.6% in June. A year earlier, this figure was just 2.5%.

The lowest annual inflation rates were recorded in France and Malta (at 6.8%) and Finland (8.0%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Estonia (23.2%), Latvia (21.3%), and Lithuania (20.9%). Compared to June, annual inflation fell in six Member States, remained stable in three, and rose in 18.

