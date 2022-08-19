30.1 C
Athens
August 19, 2022
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Φινλανδικός δορυφόρος, ο νέος σύμμαχος των ουκρανικών…

China’s factories are shutting down again, but…

Ρεκόρ εξαγωγών στα ελβετικά ρολόγια: Rolex, Omega…

Κλείνει μουσείο στο Ιράν μετά το βίντεο…

Γερμανία: Με περισσότερη μετανάστευση θα λυθεί το…

Στις Σπέτσες ο Μπομπ Μενέντεζ μαζί με…

H βελγική Le Vif για τις παρακολουθήσεις…

Σερβία-Κόσοβο: Δεν κατέληξαν σε συμφωνία, οι διαπραγματεύσεις

Τζέρσεϊ: Δημοτική σύμβουλος παρέσυρε και εγκατέλειψε ποδηλάτη,…

ΝΔ: Ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ διαστρεβλώνει την τοποθέτηση Metsola…

Image default
Greek News

China’s factories are shutting down again, but not because of Covid

Mere months after widespread covid lockdowns in Shanghai disrupted supply chains and forced manufacturers to halt operations, China is again seeing an uptick in factory shutdowns.

This time, the culprit is not the coronavirus, but an intense heatwave and drought across China’s south, around the Yangtze river basin. Water levels behind dams are depleting, curbing electricity generation at hydropower plants, just as air conditioning demand is spiking.

To prevent power outages, authorities in Sichuan province—which relies on hydropower for about 80% of its energy needs —have ordered factories to halt operations.

See Also:

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz booed by citizens in open talk (videos)

Data from Everstream Analytics, a supply chain data and risk analytics provider, show a sharp rise in factory shutdowns in China over the past week. As of Wednesday (Aug. 17), Everstream had recorded 39 closures—more than double the previous week’s total, even though the week was just half-over.

Read more: QZ

