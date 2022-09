Οι πολιτικές εντάσεις καθυστερούν την ακρόαση των ευρωβουλευτών που έγιναν στόχος υποκλοπών

Slight correction to @vrailas: the spyware scandal is very much European competence. That is why @Europarl_EN @EP_PegaInquiry is investigating. Apart from violating EU laws, ao #GDPR, MEPs and @EU_Commission officials were targeted. And natl gvts are part of the Council. https://t.co/xYhy0CTsl8

— Sophie in ‘t Veld (@SophieintVeld) August 24, 2022