Energy crisis: A 10% consumption reduction is coming to the State with incentives and consequences (video)

A series of measures aimed at reducing energy consumption, starting from the public sector, was put forward as part of a national plan to save energy is being presented by Ministers of Environment and Energy Kostas Skrekas, Interior Makis Voridis, and Deputy Minister of Finance Theodoros Skylakakis. The plan is at the core of the European direction for dealing with the energy armageddon facing Europe. The set of proposals is aimed at mobilising the cumbersome public sector and signaling the urgency to combat the energy crisis.

Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas spoke of a “triple energy crisis with the main characteristic being insane prices for natural gas.”

“Greece will ask the Council of Energy Ministers of the EU on Friday for brave decisions that correspond to the scope and size of the crisis. It is a common admission that Europe has fallen behind dramatically, we have passed the zero point”, Mr. Skrekas added.

Mr. Skrekas announced three main actions

– We are promoting immediate measures aimed at reducing consumption by 10% in the next period with the final goal of a 30% reduction by 2030

– We are creating a digital consumption monitoring system

– We are establishing incentives and disincentives.

The Minister of Energy also requested:

– For public buildings, the public authorities should initially appoint an energy manager to oversee buildings and facilities.

– We recommend air conditioner maintenance and regulation for the rational energy crisis.

– We ask those who work in the public sector to take measures to save energy.

-When employees leave, they should ensure that electrical computers and lighting are turned off. The energy manager will assign an employee per floor who will be the last to leave.

– For street lighting in cities, we recommend the optimisation of street lighting, the limited function of decorative lighting that can reduce consumption by 35-50%.

– On Monday 12/9, the platform of the Electra program for the energy upgrade of public buildings with a budget of 640 million euros starts.

-Similar recommendations and incentives will be announced in the next period for the private sector and households.