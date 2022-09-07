26.9 C
September 7, 2022
Greek News

Greece records 7.7% growth in the 2nd quarter of the year, ELSTAT says

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announced the provisional data for Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the 2nd quarter of 2022. Based on available seasonally adjusted data, the GDP during the 2nd quarter of 2022 showed an increase of 1.2%, compared to the 1st quarter of 2022, while compared to the 2nd quarter of 2021 it recorded a 7.7% rise.

On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in volume terms in Q2 2022 increased by 7.8% compared to Q2 2021.

The figures for the 2nd quarter of 2022 reflect the impact on GDP of the gradual lifting of the restrictive measures that had been put in place to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

The above figures prove that despite the bleak climate in Europe, Greece has maintained the potential to remain on a growth path in the coming months, given the strong performance of the tourism sector in the third quarter and the actions of the National Recovery Fund or the new NSRF.

The maintenance of positive growth rates in GDP facilitates, if nothing else, the government’s efforts to financially support households and businesses, which are affected by the intensifying wave of high prices in fuel, energy, and food.

