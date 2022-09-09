30 C
Greek News

Most Important Factors When Buying a Car (infographic)

Buying a car is for many, one of the biggest purchases they will ever make. There are a lot of factors to consider in choosing the right one, but which are prioritized by potential buyers in the United States? According to data from Statista’s Global Consumer Survey, at the top of the checklist are fuel efficiency and safety (switching places since 2018). With 56 and 55 percent, respectively, these two characteristics easily outpunch a low price, with 46 percent saying this was a top priority when shopping around.

Even design isn’t as important as the classic TV advert might lead us to believe. Only 32 percent seem to be primarily concerned with the appearance of their new car. It’s substance over style for the average car buyer, with 43 percent of respondents saying they prioritize high quality, while driving comfort also ranks more highly than design.

Infographic: Most Important Factors When Buying a Car | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

