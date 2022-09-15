31.7 C
Athens
September 15, 2022
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

«Καμπανάκι» στους ευάλωτους να σπεύσουν στην πλατφόρμα…

Θεοδωρικάκος – Μηταράκης για Έβρο: Η HumanRights360…

Η Πρόεδρος της Δημοκρατίας στην κηδεία της…

Βουλή: Κυρώθηκε η ένταξη Σουηδίας και Φινλανδίας…

US and EU step up pressure on…

Βαρβιτσιώτης: Είμαστε ενωμένοι απέναντι σε κάθε απειλή

Μενδώνη: Ο Κώστας Καζάκος αφήνει πίσω του…

Σύγκρουση ΝΔ – ΣΥΡΙΖΑ για την Πράξη…

Τουρκικά ΜΜΕ: Επίθεση κατά της Προέδρου της…

Όμιλος Qualco: Υπέγραψε τη Χάρτα Διαφορετικότητας για…

Image default
Greek News

US and EU step up pressure on Turkey to enforce Russian sanctions

The United States and European Union are stepping up pressure on Turkey to enforce Russian sanctions, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The United States is focusing on Turkish banks that have integrated into Russia’s Mir payments system, the paper reported citing two Western officials involved in the plans, as Brussels prepares a delegation to express its concerns to Turkish officials directly.

Ankara has maintained relations with both Moscow and Kyiv during the conflict, offering itself as a mediator.

While it has continued to trade with Russia, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also shown support for Ukrainian sovereignty.

In July, Turkey helped broker an import deal to unlock Ukrainian grain shipments stuck in Black Sea ports.

also read

Denmark recommends Covid-19 vaccines only for 50+ years-old

Σχετικα αρθρα

EU decouples natural gas from the price of electricity

admin

Bloomberg: Extraordinary levy of 33% on the surplus profits of the refineries on the table by the EU

admin

Mitsotakis at TIF: These are the 21 support measures announced by the prime minister

admin

PM Mitsotakis’s speech at TIF Thessaloniki (watch live)

admin

Most Important Factors When Buying a Car (infographic)

admin

Greece against a cap on Russian natural gas

admin

Browsing Not Buying – Which countries look but not purchase? (infographic)

admin

Big Tech, Big Fines (infographic)

admin

Greece records 7.7% growth in the 2nd quarter of the year, ELSTAT says

admin

Energy crisis: A 10% consumption reduction is coming to the State with incentives and consequences (video)

admin

OPEC+ to cut oil production – EU responds with measures

admin

Long term agreement between HERON – GREEN

admin