US and EU step up pressure on Turkey to enforce Russian sanctions

The United States and European Union are stepping up pressure on Turkey to enforce Russian sanctions, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The United States is focusing on Turkish banks that have integrated into Russia’s Mir payments system, the paper reported citing two Western officials involved in the plans, as Brussels prepares a delegation to express its concerns to Turkish officials directly.

Ankara has maintained relations with both Moscow and Kyiv during the conflict, offering itself as a mediator.

While it has continued to trade with Russia, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also shown support for Ukrainian sovereignty.

In July, Turkey helped broker an import deal to unlock Ukrainian grain shipments stuck in Black Sea ports.

