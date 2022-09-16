30.1 C
Athens
September 16, 2022
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Eurostat: Άνοδος τιμών 10,1% στην ΕΕ τον…

FinQuest by Alpha Bank 2022: Καινοτόμες λύσεις…

Πορεία υλοποίησης του εξωδικαστικού μηχανισμού ρύθμισης οφειλών

Τουρκία: Ο πληθωρισμός και η «επιβίωση του…

Αθήνα προς Άγκυρα για τη μουσουλμανική μειονότητα…

«Σπίτι μου»: Πλήρης οδηγός για το πρόγραμμα…

EU continues American Big Tech battle with…

«Η Ειρήνη Παπά παίρνει μαζί της μια…

Σοβαρές καταγγελίες για τον Ρώσο πρέσβη στην…

Στερλίνα: Το βρετανικό νόμισμα βυθίστηκε στο χαμηλότερο…

Image default
Greek News

EU continues American Big Tech battle with big Google fine

American tech companies are suffering from their success across the pond.

European regulators have taken a hard look at the Silicon Valley tech giants that dominate the market share on the continent in recent years.

Google parent Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, Facebook parent Meta Platforms and Microsoft have faced steep fines and years of litigation over practices that don’t receive as much scrutiny domestically.

Earlier this month, €405 million ($402 million) by Ireland’s Data Protection Commission, the second largest fine ever issued under the EU’s privacy rules.

See Also:

Juncker: We did not respect the Greeks (video)

That comes after Italy slapped Amazon with a $1.3 billion fine for crowding out its competitors by favoring third-party sellers that use the company’s logistics services.

“Large gatekeeper platforms have prevented businesses and consumers from the benefits of competitive digital markets. The gatekeepers will now have to comply with a well-defined set of obligations and prohibitions,” the EU said after adopting the Digital Markets Act earlier this year that aims to make the tech sector “fairer and contestable.”

Read more: The Street

Σχετικα αρθρα

Protests against high prices in Athens (photos)

admin

US and EU step up pressure on Turkey to enforce Russian sanctions

admin

EU decouples natural gas from the price of electricity

admin

Bloomberg: Extraordinary levy of 33% on the surplus profits of the refineries on the table by the EU

admin

Mitsotakis at TIF: These are the 21 support measures announced by the prime minister

admin

PM Mitsotakis’s speech at TIF Thessaloniki (watch live)

admin

Most Important Factors When Buying a Car (infographic)

admin

Greece against a cap on Russian natural gas

admin

Browsing Not Buying – Which countries look but not purchase? (infographic)

admin

Big Tech, Big Fines (infographic)

admin

Greece records 7.7% growth in the 2nd quarter of the year, ELSTAT says

admin

Energy crisis: A 10% consumption reduction is coming to the State with incentives and consequences (video)

admin