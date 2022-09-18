24.9 C
Athens
September 18, 2022
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Απάντηση Οικονόμου στις πληροφορίες για νέα «πολιορκία…

Οικονόμου στον ΣΚΑΪ: Τα μέτρα Τσίπρα οδηγούν…

Πλήρης άρση εμπάργκο όπλων στην Κύπρο: Ικανοποίηση…

EU decouples natural gas from the price…

Mitsotakis at TIF: These are the 21…

PM Mitsotakis’ speech at TIF Thessaloniki

Τραγωδία στην Κίνα: 27 νεκροί από ανατροπή…

Θεσσαλονίκη – ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Τα μέτρα 9,35 δισ.…

Τάσος Τζήκας (ΔΕΘ Helexpo): Η αναγέννηση της…

Ρεύμα: Αύξηση κατά 14% των κυμαινόμενων τιμολογίων…

Image default
Greek News

EU decouples natural gas from the price of electricity

The EU plans a “deep and comprehensive reform of the electricity market” to cope with an energy crisis spurred by Russia’s war in Ukraine, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday.

The measures include a cap on electricity producers’ profits that would raise 140 billion euros ($140 billion) and “cushion” consumers from high prices, she said in her annual State of the European Union address.

Other steps involve rationing energy, temporary state aid and decoupling the prices of gas and electricity.

She also announced the creation of a new bank designed to spur investment of up to three billion euros in hydrogen as a Green alternative to fossil fuels.

The measures were in response to soaring energy costs as Europe painfully unhitches its decades-long dependency on Russian fossil fuels.

Sanctions on Russia and Moscow’s retaliation cutting off gas supplies have sent prices skyrocketing, leaving Europe to confront a difficult coming winter.

“Russia keeps on actively manipulating our energy market. They prefer to flare the gas than to deliver it,” von der Leyen said.

“This market is not functioning anymore.”

To partly prepare for a tough winter, the bloc has hastily stockpiled gas reserves, hitting 84 percent of capacity well ahead of an October deadline, von der Leyen said.

But the hole left by missing Russian supplies will still hurt.

The idea to tax profits by non-gas electricity providers is to divert the money to households and businesses to weather the situation.

“These companies are making revenues they never accounted for, they never even dreamt of,” von der Leyen said.

“In these times it is wrong to receive extraordinary record profits benefiting from war and on the back of consumers,” she said.

She said “major oil, gas and coal companies” would also “have to give a crisis contribution”.

At the same time, von der Leyen highlighted that the EU is pivoting to “reliable suppliers”, naming the United States, Norway and Algeria among them.

Longer-term, the EU wants greater reliance on renewable energies, von der Leyen said, hammering a key promise of her mandate. The hydrogen investment bank proposal is another step towards that future.

Another announcement made by von der Leyen was planned legislation to secure critical raw materials for the EU as it shifts towards greater use of electric vehicles and other more environmentally friendly technologies.

In her speech, she highlighted the stranglehold China has over resources such as lithium that are key to the energy transition.

“Today, China controls the global processing industry. Almost 90 percent of rare earths and 60 percent of lithium are processed in China,” she said in her annual State of the European Union address.

source barrons.com

Σχετικα αρθρα

Mitsotakis at TIF: These are the 21 support measures announced by the prime minister

admin

PM Mitsotakis’ speech at TIF Thessaloniki

admin

The Meta meltdown: This chart shows Facebook’s fall from grace among the most valuable US companies

admin

FedEx shares plummet foreshadowing gloomy economic conditions

admin

India Overtakes UK to Become Fifth Biggest Economy (infographic)

admin

EU continues American Big Tech battle with big Google fine

admin

Protests against high prices in Athens (photos)

admin

US and EU step up pressure on Turkey to enforce Russian sanctions

admin

Bloomberg: Extraordinary levy of 33% on the surplus profits of the refineries on the table by the EU

admin

Most Important Factors When Buying a Car (infographic)

admin

Greece against a cap on Russian natural gas

admin

Browsing Not Buying – Which countries look but not purchase? (infographic)

admin