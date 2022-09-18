24.9 C
Athens
September 18, 2022
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Απάντηση Οικονόμου στις πληροφορίες για νέα «πολιορκία…

Οικονόμου στον ΣΚΑΪ: Τα μέτρα Τσίπρα οδηγούν…

Πλήρης άρση εμπάργκο όπλων στην Κύπρο: Ικανοποίηση…

EU decouples natural gas from the price…

Mitsotakis at TIF: These are the 21…

PM Mitsotakis’ speech at TIF Thessaloniki

Τραγωδία στην Κίνα: 27 νεκροί από ανατροπή…

Θεσσαλονίκη – ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Τα μέτρα 9,35 δισ.…

Τάσος Τζήκας (ΔΕΘ Helexpo): Η αναγέννηση της…

Ρεύμα: Αύξηση κατά 14% των κυμαινόμενων τιμολογίων…

Image default
Greek News

PM Mitsotakis’ speech at TIF Thessaloniki

PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis is presenting the support measures for Greek households and businesses from the podium of the 86th TIF, in his speech underway at the Ioannis Vellidis Convention Center. Mitsotakis is expected to make strong political references emphasising that people have a clear choice to make between “today” and “yesterday”, while the issue of changing the electoral law will also be put forward. The PM will place particular emphasis on the need for stability, as a national necessity. “When a storm comes, it needs a steady helm and a capable captain,” government sources said.

The prime minister said yesterday that there are ten measures that the media have not covered, some smaller, some intermediate, and some more…interesting. Some speculate that there might be more measures to be announced.

Mitsotakis made a mini-assessment of the government’s work from 2019, while he announced a framework of measures in three-time cycles:

A) Support measures for immediate implementation, until the end of 2022. They mainly concern energy and high prices.
B) Major changes, which will take effect from the beginning of 2023 and will remain on a permanent basis.
C) And a six-pronged plan for the crucial issue of the time: housing, especially for young people and couples so that they can acquire or rent a cheaper house.

These actions are to start from next month, while those that require further tweaking, will be developed gradually.

“My dream is for the Greece of 2030 to have emerged even stronger from the crises, with today’s reforms in full effect,” the prime minister will reportedly say. “In progress, those of the next 4 years. And with the place ready to take on the challenges of the next decade. The average salary will reach parity with those in Europe. And pensions will follow growth. The Digital Card will be valid at every workplace.”

“A broad housing program will have solved the housing problem. And local regenerations will have given a different look to the cities. “Smart” cities. By electric transport. With many bicycles and cars that do not pollute. In a safe everyday life, from efficient police. I would like the Parthenon to have its Sculptures back by 2030. Certainly, however, many treasures will have returned. Every place will have its museum. And Greece itself will be a centre of Art. But also home to international producers. So that culture, economy, and everyday life go hand in hand” he will say.

Economic measures

Regarding the measures that the government will take, strengthening the support network of society, these are expected to be, among others:

– “Permanent” electricity subsidy: It is a given that the state will continue – until 2023 – to cover electricity bills, absorbing up to 90% of the increases for consumers and businesses. Not every consumption expenditure, but new conditions and rules will be introduced.

– Increased heating allowance: The doubling of the household heating allowance fund is also considered to be certain, so as to cover more citizens and with larger subsidy amounts, due to the price increases in all fuels and heating sources – especially natural gas.

– Natural gas allowance: An “extra” fund is sought from the budget, to partially cover – even if it’s small – the outrageous price increases of 1,000% since last September.

– Liquid fuels: New diesel subsidy. However, the possibility of a new Fuel pass 3 has been ruled out, as the price of unleaded has fallen 20% in relation to three months, but also because almost all margins have been exhausted.

– Emergency benefits to the most vulnerable to cope with shortages in bread, food, and other basic necessities – possibly well before the holidays.

Σχετικα αρθρα

EU decouples natural gas from the price of electricity

admin

Mitsotakis at TIF: These are the 21 support measures announced by the prime minister

admin

The Meta meltdown: This chart shows Facebook’s fall from grace among the most valuable US companies

admin

FedEx shares plummet foreshadowing gloomy economic conditions

admin

India Overtakes UK to Become Fifth Biggest Economy (infographic)

admin

EU continues American Big Tech battle with big Google fine

admin

Protests against high prices in Athens (photos)

admin

US and EU step up pressure on Turkey to enforce Russian sanctions

admin

Bloomberg: Extraordinary levy of 33% on the surplus profits of the refineries on the table by the EU

admin

Most Important Factors When Buying a Car (infographic)

admin

Greece against a cap on Russian natural gas

admin

Browsing Not Buying – Which countries look but not purchase? (infographic)

admin