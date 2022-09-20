Greeks soon to be able to check receipts on their mobile phones with app

Greeks will be able to download an application on their mobile phone, to check receipts, within the week.

The Greek finance ministry staff has not yet tabled the provision for rewarding citizens, with sums of up to 2,000 in the event that the receipt is found to be fake.

The application as mentioned above is for mobile phones and as emphasised by Independent Authority for Public Revenue (IAPR), consumers will be able to check the details and validity of a receipt after a purchase, by scanning the QR code on it with their mobile phone. The consumer will be informed of the result of the control and in the event that a violation is found, he will have the opportunity to report to IAPR.

The legislation stipulates that in cases where a violation or falsification or intervention in any way is found in the operation of the electronic tax mechanisms (ETM), as well as the issuance of retail sales details by an ETM that does not operate according to approved specifications, the operation of all professional facilities of the vendor is suspended from 2 to 12 months, while at the same time the violation will lead to a fine of 100,000 euros.

– The application will integrate the ability to scan the QR code, will display the results and in case there is an indication of a violation, will enable the user to submit the relevant information to the IAPR.

– The application in question will be distributed through the online stores of Google Play (Android) and App Store (iOS).

The functional features of the application will be:

– Mechanism for scanning the QR code of retail sales receipts.

– Automatic sending of a query to the relevant database of ETM.

– Display the result in an understandable and simple way.

– Possibility of photographing the paper receipt.

– Sending the receipt (basic information, photo, check result in the database) and optionally the user’s geographic location (georeference) to the IAPR information collection and management system.

– Option to submit information, either after identifying the user (with taxisnet codes) or anonymously.