September 22, 2022
Greek News

Electric Cars But No Chargers…(infographic)

In a lot of respects, progress regarding sustainability and climate change is still far too slow for what the world needs. One area where the pace is really picking up however is that of electric vehicles. That is, the production and purchase of them. When it comes to public infrastructure to match this growing demand, a lot of countries are still a long way behind in providing charging points.

As this infographic using International Energy Agency data shows, there is a large discrepancy in countries like New Zealand, where there were 52 electric vehicles for every one public charging point in 2020. It doesn’t have to be like this though, as exemplified by South Korea where fighting over the parking space at the charging station is surely a very rare occurrence. Here, there is a public charger for every two EVs in the country.

Infographic: Electric Cars But No Chargers? | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

Antetokounmpo goes into filmmaking – The 'Greek Freak' to produce National Geographic Documentary (watch trailer)

 

