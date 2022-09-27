24.9 C
Athens
September 27, 2022
Greek News

Where’s the Best Internet in Europe – Where is Greece? (infographic)

Iceland has been crowned as Europe’s broadband champion of 2022, according to an annual study by cable.co.uk, based on more than 200 million connection tests conducted across the continent. Luxembourg, Liechtenstein, Andorra and France round up the top five, with average download speeds between 120 and 220 megabits per second.

The size of a country has an impact on its internet speed. For instance, countries like Luxembourg or Liechtenstein have the advantage of having to provide service over a smaller area to that of larger countries such as Germany or Italy. With this in mind, France performed well in 2022 – even if the survey does not account for regional differences. Excluding countries with less than one million inhabitants, the French fixed internet network ranks third worldwide, behind only Taiwan and Japan.

At the lower end of the scale, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Albania are among the countries with the slowest internet speeds, where average download speeds can fall below 20 megabits per second.

Infographic: Where's the Best Internet in Europe | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

