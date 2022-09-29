26.3 C
Athens
September 29, 2022
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Google’s large investment presentation in Greece

Natural gas: European Commission says “no” to…

Δένδιας: Η Τουρκία να άρει το casus…

Γιάννης Οικονόμου: Η κυβέρνηση στηρίζει τη γνώση…

«Καμπανάκι» από Γερμανία για πληθωρισμό, ύφεση, απώλεια…

Οργισμένη απάντηση Πλεύρη σε υπαινιγμούς βουλευτή του…

Google: «Τιμή μας να συνεργαζόμαστε με την…

Κομισιόν: Οι ελπίδες για συμφωνία της Γερμανίας,…

Μητσοτάκης: Δεν χωρούν αυτοκρατορικά οράματα τον 21ο…

ΠΑΣΟΚ: Κατέθεσε τροπολογία για υπαγωγή της ΕΥΠ…

Image default
Greek News

Natural gas: European Commission says “no” to the cap proposal, according to Politico

The European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen has decided not to propose a wholesale gas price cap, as Politico reports, effectively rejecting the appeals of the 15 EU countries – including Greece – as well as European Commissioners, who called for a unified response to the high prices of natural gas. Von der Leyen’s decision was relayed to European diplomats during a briefing by Commission Secretary General for Energy Ditte Juul-Jørgensen on Wednesday. The Commission, he said, would alternatively present a non-paper with proposals for common markets.

Diplomats commented to Politico that Berlin has warned the president of the Commission not to propose a ceiling. Germany argues that any cap would lead to political redistribution between EU countries rather than allocation by market forces. Should von der Leyen propose the cap, Berlin believes it will be more difficult to prevent it in the European Council.

also read

Incredible fir-tree-covered Greek village is the ideal spot for autumn getaways

Commission experts, Council President Charles Michel, and many economists argue that the same effect the cap would have could also be achieved through common markets, as EU countries would no longer outbid each other and raise prices.

Σχετικα αρθρα

Google’s large investment presentation in Greece

admin

PM Mitsotakis: The majority of member states support the gas ceiling – The letter of the “15” to the Commission

admin

Where’s the Best Internet in Europe – Where is Greece? (infographic)

admin

Financial Times: Greece one of the seven economic wonders of a worried world

admin

Where are the Global Super-Rich from? (infographic)

admin

Greece among worst countries for self-employed citizens at risk of poverty and social exclusion, Eurostat says

admin

The World’s Suppliers over the last 70 years (timelapse video infographic)

admin

Electric Cars But No Chargers…(infographic)

admin

Greeks soon to be able to check receipts on their mobile phones with app

admin

Greece signs MoU with the Greek-German Chamber for the Recovery Plan

admin

Bread price in the EU up 18% in August, according to Eurostat

admin

This 1373km long undersea cable will bring “green energy” from Egypt to Europe’s electricity grid

admin