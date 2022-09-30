27 C
Athens
September 30, 2022
No deal at the Council of Ministers of Energy – Disagreement on the upper limit on the price of natural gas

Without agreement on the idea of ​​imposing a general price-cap on the price of natural gas, but with initiatives in the near future to bridge the differences, the EU’s emergency Council of Energy Ministers concluded today in Brussels.

The Greek Minister of Environment and Energy, Kostas Skrekas, told APE-MPE that the Energy Ministers of Greece, Germany, France, Belgium, Italy, Poland and Spain agreed to hold within the next weeks a teleconference in order to submit a joint proposal to the Commission for a general price-cap on the price of natural gas.

Along the same lines, the Czech Minister of Energy and President of the Council, Jozef Sikelá, stated during a press conference that although “there are technical differences” between the fifteen countries that want the general price-cap on the wholesale price of natural gas, but it was agreed to set up a group of experts to evaluate the possible options.

