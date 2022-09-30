19.6 C
Athens
September 30, 2022
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Post-COVID recovery forecast for hotels and short-term…

Οικονόμου: Επιπλέον 268 μονάδες στο πρόγραμμα σχολικών…

Τσίπρας: Αντί για κρατικοποιήσεις έχουμε μοντέλο πριμοδότησης…

Bonus διπλών φοροεκπτώσεων για μικρομεσαίες επιχειρήσεις

Γερμανία: Στο 10% ο πληθωρισμός

Χρηματιστήριο: Νευρικότητα και αυξηµένη µεταβλητότητα

Υπόθεση παρακολουθήσεων: Στην Εξεταστική σήμερα ο Νίκος…

Νέες τουρκικές απειλές: Σε περίπτωση που συνεχιστεί…

Επιπλέον κυρώσεις της ΕΕ με στόχο την…

Τις διαρροές φυσικού αερίου από τον Nord…

Image default
Greek News

Post-COVID recovery forecast for hotels and short-term rentals in Europe (infographic)

The bigger they are, the harder they fall. In 2019, gross bookings of hotels in Europe topped 176 billion euros and fell by more than half in 2020 to just 68 billion euros. In the same period, short-term rental bookings dropped by 13 billion; however, short-term rental bookings are expected to fully recover in 2022/2023. For hotels and similar accommodations, the road to recovery is likely to be much longer, and, even by 2025, it is not anticipated that bookings will return to pre-pandemic levels:

Infographic: Post-COVID recovery forecast for hotels and short-term rentals in Europe | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

Σχετικα αρθρα

Erdogan says he wants Turkey’s interest rate in single digits this year

admin

Google’s large investment presentation in Greece

admin

Natural gas: European Commission says “no” to the cap proposal, according to Politico

admin

PM Mitsotakis: The majority of member states support the gas ceiling – The letter of the “15” to the Commission

admin

Where’s the Best Internet in Europe – Where is Greece? (infographic)

admin

Financial Times: Greece one of the seven economic wonders of a worried world

admin

Where are the Global Super-Rich from? (infographic)

admin

Greece among worst countries for self-employed citizens at risk of poverty and social exclusion, Eurostat says

admin

The World’s Suppliers over the last 70 years (timelapse video infographic)

admin

Electric Cars But No Chargers…(infographic)

admin

Greeks soon to be able to check receipts on their mobile phones with app

admin

Greece signs MoU with the Greek-German Chamber for the Recovery Plan

admin