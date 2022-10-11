22.5 C
Athens
October 11, 2022
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Έρευνα σοκ της ΕΕ: Νέα ενεργειακή «καταιγίδα»…

Νέες απειλές Τσαβούσογλου: Η Τουρκία θα κάνει…

Η ύφεση έρχεται πιο γρήγορα, κλείνει το…

Reuters: Greek renewables fully cover power demand…

STIRIXIS Group: Ολοκλήρωσε το νέο υπερσύγχρονο Κέντρο…

Κλουκίνας – Λάππας: Μειώθηκε το μετοχικό κεφάλαιο…

Προκαλεί πάλι ο Ερντογάν: Το «θα έρθουμε…

1,373km long undersea cable to bring ‘green…

Η Γαλλία προειδοποιεί τον Λουκασένκο να μην…

Καραγκούνης: Mε νόμο της ΝΔ ισόβια χωρίς…

Image default
Greek News

Reuters: Greek renewables fully cover power demand for first time on record

Power generation from renewables fully covered Greece’s electricity demand over a few hours last week, for the first time in the history of the country’s electricity system, its independent power transmission operator IPTO said.

IPTO said on Monday that renewables accounted for 100% of the power generation for at least five hours last Friday, reaching a record high of 3,106 megawatt hours at 0800 GMT.

Like other European countries, Greece has cut its reliance on Russian gas following the war in Ukraine by increasing liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports. It has also boosted coal mining, pushing back its decarbonisation plan.

The share of Greek renewables from solar, wind and hydro stood at 46% of the country’s power mix in the eight months to August this year, from 42% in the same period in 2021, according to Greece-based environmental think-tank The Green Tank.

See Also:

5 spots for the perfect Greek autumn picnic in nature

“Record of optimism for the country’s transition to clean energy, weaning off fossil fuels & ensuring our energy sufficiency,” Green Tank tweeted.

Greece aims to attract about 30 billion of euros in European funds and private investments to upgrade its electricity grid and more than double its green energy capacity to account for at least 70% of its energy mix by 2030.

It plans to have 25 gigawatt of installed renewable energy capacity from about 10 gigawatt now but analysts say Athens might reach that target sooner.

IPTO has been investing in expanding the country’s power grid to boost power capacity and facilitate the penetration of solar, wind and hydroelectric energy.

Source: Reuters

Σχετικα αρθρα

1,373km long undersea cable to bring ‘green energy’ from Egypt to Europe’s electricity grid

admin

Desperate Europeans return to the world’s oldest fuel for warmth

admin

Europe is sitting on natural gas deposit worth $1 trillion but doing nothing – Why?

admin

Online travel platforms boost total sales for independent hotels (infographic)

admin

U.S. National Debt Surpasses $31 Trillion (infographic)

admin

The chips that make Taiwan the center of the world

admin

EC backs down – Ursula von der Leyen proposes a temporary cap on natural gas prices

admin

Elon Musk proposes Twitter buyout at $54.20 per share, trading halted as stock price soars

admin

Eurogroup: Ηorizontal measures for the energy crisis end in 2023 – Support only for the vulnerable

admin

PM Mitsotakis in Bloomberg Op-ed: “Europe Can Fight Putin By Capping Gas Prices”

admin

The Global Wealth Pyramid (infographic)

admin

No deal at the Council of Ministers of Energy – Disagreement on the upper limit on the price of natural gas

admin