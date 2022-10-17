20.3 C
Athens
October 17, 2022
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Δείτε live: Tα επίσημα εγκαίνια της επένδυσης…

PM Mitsotakis at official Hellinikon opening: “The…

Ο Θεοδωρικάκος έδειξε στην Επίτροπο Γιόχανσον τη…

Τουρκικές προκλήσεις – Νέα επίθεση Τσαβούσογλου στην…

«Κάντο όπως το Ντουμπρόβνικ» – Αντιδημοφιλείς αποφάσεις…

Τα εταιρικά αποτελέσματα ενισχύουν σημαντικά τη Wall…

Βιασμός 12χρονης: «Κανιβαλισμός» αν μεταφέραμε τον Μίχο…

Θεοδωρικάκος σε Τσαβούσογλου: Μεγάλο θράσος οι Τούρκοι να κατηγορούν…

Morgan Stanley: Έτοιμη για ένα βραχυπρόθεσμο ράλι…

«Θέλεις να παραιτηθείς; Πλήρωσε» – Νέες τακτικές…

Image default
Greek News

PM Mitsotakis at official Hellinikon opening: “The Project will add 70,000 new jobs” (video)

The official opening of Hellinikon, the largest urban regeneration project in Europe, took place in the presence of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the main shareholder of Lamda Development Spyros Latsis who due to force majeure, as he said, sent a greeting online from Switzerland, the managing director of the company Odysseas Athanasiou, ministers, representatives of the Church, the parties and the local municipality.

The prime minister mentioned in his greeting that the main part of the reconstruction of Hellinikon is formally starting, a project without precedent for our country, as he pointed out.

“27 months ago the schedule is being met and the changes around us are evident. The famous slogan for the bulldozers of Hellinikon has been heard many times, sometimes to hide delays and obstacles and sometimes to sound the anxiety to start the project. The words have now become action. And with the Hellinikon we said it and did it. We believed in this emblematic project and promoted it from the first day, overturning outdated attitudes and perceptions, a tangle that the competent ministries of Development, Finance, and Culture managed to unravel. Now we are turning to the future with the vision of Spyros Latsis taking flesh and bones” said Mitsotakis.

Continuing, he mentioned that the first relevant discussion took place in 2007 and after going through 40 waves in 7 years, the project with Prime Minister Antonis Samaras got on track in 2014. “Since then, a lot has been heard, even the transformation of the area into a social… vegetable garden. In 2016, under the pretext of contract revision or bureaucratic hurdles, there were delays again, until 2019 when the project moved into a new phase. The work started for good in 2021 and since then the water has entered the channel and is flowing rapidly.”

The prime minister emphasised that the benefit of this great investment is important to spill out not only to the region but also to all Greeks and this is what the government seeks with all the big investments we are promoting. “In 2022 we had an all-time record in Foreign Direct Investment this year and we hope that record will be broken next year as well. It is a project financed by private funds and will add 2.4% to the GDP, over 14 billion euros in public funds will create more than 70,000 jobs”.

Σχετικα αρθρα

Reuters: Greek renewables fully cover power demand for first time on record

admin

1,373km long undersea cable to bring ‘green energy’ from Egypt to Europe’s electricity grid

admin

Desperate Europeans return to the world’s oldest fuel for warmth

admin

Europe is sitting on natural gas deposit worth $1 trillion but doing nothing – Why?

admin

Online travel platforms boost total sales for independent hotels (infographic)

admin

U.S. National Debt Surpasses $31 Trillion (infographic)

admin

The chips that make Taiwan the center of the world

admin

EC backs down – Ursula von der Leyen proposes a temporary cap on natural gas prices

admin

Elon Musk proposes Twitter buyout at $54.20 per share, trading halted as stock price soars

admin

Eurogroup: Ηorizontal measures for the energy crisis end in 2023 – Support only for the vulnerable

admin

PM Mitsotakis in Bloomberg Op-ed: “Europe Can Fight Putin By Capping Gas Prices”

admin

The Global Wealth Pyramid (infographic)

admin