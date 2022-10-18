20.7 C
Athens
October 18, 2022
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

2022’s High Growth Economies (infographic)

Μηταράκης: Συμφωνία με τον Ομοσπονδιακό υπουργό Εσωτερικών…

Κασουλίδης: Μέχρι τις εκλογές του Ιουνίου η…

Goldman Sachs: Υποχώρηση κερδών και νέα αναδιοργάνωση…

Επικεφαλής της Ryanair: Για το “τροχαίο δυστύχημα”…

Μεταβαίνει στο Κίεβο ο Νίκος Δένδιας –…

Μητσοτάκης: Με αυτή την κυβέρνηση και εμένα…

Δένδιας: Θα συνεχίσουμε να αναδεικνύουμε και να…

The World’s Most Innovative Countries (infographic)

Παναγιωτόπουλος: Δυναμώνουμε στρατιωτικά την Ελλάδα για να…

Image default
Greek News

2022’s High Growth Economies (infographic)

India’s GDP grew by 4.1 percent in the first three months of 2022, slightly truncating annual growth in 2021-22 to 8.7 percent due to Omicron restrictions putting a damper on economic activity in this last quarter of the Indian fiscal year. In Q1 of the new fiscal year (April to June), growth was back to 13.5 percent.

Looking at the big picture, Indian GDP growth is also still doing quite well on a global scale and the country is expected to surpass Japan as Asia’s second-largest economy by 2030.

The IMF has forecast a GDP growth of 6.8 percent for India in 2022. As many countries have been downgraded in this week’s release by the organization, so was India. In April, the IMF had still projected a growth of 8.2 percent for the country. However, this still places India in the top 10 of the fastest growing economies in the world (out of those with GDPs of $20 billion or more), albeit in rank 9, down from rank 4 in April. Counting all countries, even small island nations, India comes 20th.

Guyana was named as the fastest-growing economy in both forecasts by the IMF. The sparsely populated country is growing thanks to new oil exploitation projects. Ireland’s growth was also revised upwards drastically, but the small nation’s GDP is notoriously volatile due to the many multinationals headquartered there which are taking advantage of favorable tax codes within the EU.

Infographic: 2022's High Growth Economies | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

Σχετικα αρθρα

The World’s Most Innovative Countries (infographic)

admin

PM Mitsotakis at official Hellinikon opening: “The Project will add 70,000 new jobs” (video)

admin

Reuters: Greek renewables fully cover power demand for first time on record

admin

1,373km long undersea cable to bring ‘green energy’ from Egypt to Europe’s electricity grid

admin

Desperate Europeans return to the world’s oldest fuel for warmth

admin

Europe is sitting on natural gas deposit worth $1 trillion but doing nothing – Why?

admin

Online travel platforms boost total sales for independent hotels (infographic)

admin

U.S. National Debt Surpasses $31 Trillion (infographic)

admin

The chips that make Taiwan the center of the world

admin

EC backs down – Ursula von der Leyen proposes a temporary cap on natural gas prices

admin

Elon Musk proposes Twitter buyout at $54.20 per share, trading halted as stock price soars

admin

Eurogroup: Ηorizontal measures for the energy crisis end in 2023 – Support only for the vulnerable

admin