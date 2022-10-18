20.7 C
Image default
Greek News

The World’s Most Innovative Countries (infographic)

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) has released its 2022 Global Innovation Index. It evaluated innovation levels across 132 economies focusing on a long list of criteria such as human capital, institutions, technology and creative output as well as market and business sophistication, among others. The 2022 index has found that innovation is still blossoming in some sectors despite the global economic slowdown and coronavirus pandemic, especially in industries to do with public health and the environment.

Switzerland topped the rankings with a score of 64.6 out of 100, the 12th time it has been named the world leader in innovation. The United States come second while the Sweden rounds off the top three.

Greek teen becomes world kickboxing champion

One of the biggest winners of the ranking was South Korea, which climbed up from rank 10 in 2020 to rank 6 in 2022. China is now the world’s 11th most innovative nation, up from ranking 14 in 2020 and 2019 and ranking 17 in 2018. China was also named the most innovative upper middle-income country ahead of Bulgaria (overall rank 35), while India (overall rank 40) came first for lower-middle-income countries, followed by Vietnam (overall rank 48).

Infographic: The World's Most Innovative Countries | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

