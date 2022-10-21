17.3 C
Athens
October 21, 2022
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Μικτά πρόσημα και ρευστό κλίμα στα ευρωπαϊκά…

Ανατροπή στο Twitter: Ο νομικός σύμβουλος διαβεβαιώνει…

ΠΑΣΟΚ για Σύνοδο Κορυφής: Αβέβαιη και επιφυλακτική…

Κλίμα στήριξης από Γερμανία: Καταδικάζει τις απειλές…

Η ανάρτηση του Κυριάκου Μητσοτάκη για τον…

Έμμεσες απειλές Ερντογάν: Εχουμε τον πύραυλο Tayfun-…

Μητσοτάκης: Έπεισαν τα επιχειρήματά μας για το…

The Size of Tech Companies’ Workforce (infographic)

ΗΠΑ: Άνδρας μαχαίρωσε και έθαψε ζωντανή την…

Κατρίνης: Η κυβέρνηση και προσωπικά ο πρωθυπουργός…

Image default
Greek News

The Size of Tech Companies’ Workforce (infographic)

According to information obtained by the Washington Post, Elon Musk has presented plans to cut nearly 75 percent of Twitters workforce to investors. The Tesla and Space X CEO had agreed to buy the social network for $44 billion after acquiring a nine-percent stake in the company in April. More recently, Twitter and Musk have gone back and forth about the deal and even met in front of a judge. A final decision by Musk to buy for the agreed price or go ahead with a court case is expected by October 28.

A look at the size of different tech companies’ staff shows the comparably small size of Twitter. The most recent data from Companies Market Cap lists 7,500 Twitter employees – fewer than Spotify’s 9,000 and about as many as Snap. If the company was cut down to the proposed size of 2,000, it would have fewer staff than Groupon, the largely disgraced 2010s coupon juggernaut.

Even if Musk would abandon the sale, Twitter’s staff numbers would likely still fall. The company has its own plans of a major cull that would cut around a quarter of jobs, according to Washington Post sources. The size of Twitter’s own layoff plan shows the financial problems the company could be dealing with.

Tech companies with employees in the tens of thousands include Pay Pal, Uber, Baidu, Salesforce and Trip.com and also Meta, the biggest social network by staff size at more than 83,000 employees. The biggest tech company staff listed by Companies Market Cap is Amazon at around 1.5 million employees, followed by Apple contractor Foxconn (826,600). In the top five are also Chinese e-commerce giants JD (390,000 employees) and Alibaba (245,700 employees) as well as IBM (282,100 employees). All of these companies employ staff to manufacture or move physical goods, however, something that doesn’t apply to online services like social networking, financials, media or ride exchanges, making their staffs smaller by default.

Infographic: The Size of Tech Companies' Workforce | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

Σχετικα αρθρα

Le Monde: French adore Greek products – “Feta, olive oil and wine exported in huge quantities”

admin

The Global Inflation Outlook – Turkey is the 4th worse (infographic)

admin

Dozens of LNG-laden ships queue off Europe’s coasts unable to unload

admin

PM Mitsotakis welcomes EC’s energy measures

admin

2022’s High Growth Economies (infographic)

admin

The World’s Most Innovative Countries (infographic)

admin

PM Mitsotakis at official Hellinikon opening: “The Project will add 70,000 new jobs” (video)

admin

Reuters: Greek renewables fully cover power demand for first time on record

admin

1,373km long undersea cable to bring ‘green energy’ from Egypt to Europe’s electricity grid

admin

Desperate Europeans return to the world’s oldest fuel for warmth

admin

Europe is sitting on natural gas deposit worth $1 trillion but doing nothing – Why?

admin

Online travel platforms boost total sales for independent hotels (infographic)

admin