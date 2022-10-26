“Cosmic magnet” recreated in lab as alternative to rare earths

Rare earth elements are a key part of electronic and mechanical devices, but they’re in short supply. Now, scientists have found a way to recreate a promising alternative – a “cosmic magnet” that normally takes millions of years to form in meteorites can now be cooked up in the lab in seconds.

Many of our electronic devices and mechanical components rely on rare earths. That’s especially true for greener technologies – high-performance magnets, which are vital for everything from wind turbines to electric cars, require these elements. But unfortunately, although not actually rare in the Earth’s crust, they’re difficult to mine and their production is currently concentrated in China, leading to supply concerns.

“Rare earth deposits exist elsewhere, but the mining operations are highly disruptive: you have to extract a huge amount of material to get a small volume of rare earths,” said Professor Lindsay Greer, lead researcher on the study. “Between the environmental impacts, and the heavy reliance on China, there’s been an urgent search for alternative materials that do not require rare earths.”

Read more: New Atlas