Φιλιππίνες: Τουλάχιστον 72 νεκροί από την τροπική καταιγίδα Νάλγκε – Δείτε βίντεο

DISASTER RESPONSE OPERATION | Troops of the 37th Infantry Battalion rescue residents of Sitio Tipudos, Barangay Salaman, Lebak, Sultan Kudarat affected by a flash flood brought by Tropical Cyclone Paeng in parts of Mindanao and Visayas on Friday, October 28. #AFPyoucanTRUST pic.twitter.com/yO6sTSNAda

— Armed Forces of the Philippines (@TeamAFP) October 28, 2022