Greek News

Basic Urban electric 1.1 – The Greek scooter that is making waves abroad (video)

About two years ago, the Greek engineer and designer Nikos Manafis published images and videos of a project he had ready concerning an electric scooter.

It was based on the chassis of another electric scooter which he transformed giving it a completely different character.

The reasoning behind the change in the chassis was practical as it “solved” the problem of issuing license plates, which more often than not puts a “brakes” on Greek entrepreneurs who want to create something of their own.

In the two years that went by, the Greek designer worked a lot on the project which he perfected, and already, since last June, he has started deliveries.

As he has stated, a total of 250 motorcycles will be produced, while the model called Basic Urban electric 1.1 is already on sale outside of Greece, in France, and England.

Nikos Manafis, among others, has designed prototype motorcycles as well as well-known speedboats such as the Ribco Venom 44, Marvel 41T & 41S, etc.

