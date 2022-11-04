20.8 C
Athens
November 4, 2022
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Economist: Greece the biggest mover up on…

ΗΠΑ-Ολλανδία: Νέο πακέτο στρατιωτικής βοήθειας προς την…

Πυροβολισμοί στη Λεωφόρο Φυλής – Τρεις προσαγωγές…

ΚΠΙΣΝ: Για λίγες ακόμα ημέρες, το εμβληματικό…

Στο Περιστέρι ο Δημήτρης Αγραβάνης

MEDIAPARΤ : Το Ευρωπαϊκό Κοινοβούλιο καλεί την…

Γαλλία: 15ήμερη αποβολή σε ακροδεξιό βουλευτή της…

Παράγωγα: Εντυπωσιακή άνοδος στο συναλλακτικό ενδιαφέρον        

Γερμανία: Πτώση της δημοτικότητας της Ανναλένα Μπέρμποκ

Π. Παυλόπουλος: Οι μυθικές διαστάσεις της «ευδαίμονος…

Image default
Greek News

Economist: Greece the biggest mover up on business environment rankings for the fourth quarter of 2022

The Economist’s BERs illustrate the impact of the pandemic in 2020, the asymmetric recovery in 2021 and the war in Ukraine in 2022—and all the policy changes that these have prompted—on global operating environments. The BERs measure the attractiveness of the business environment in 82 countries on a quarterly basis, using a standard analytical framework with 91 indicators. Our rankings for the fourth quarter of 2022 show that western Europe and North America remain the best places in the world to do business. Asia ranks third, narrowly ahead of eastern Europe, while the Middle East and Africa region marginally outperforms Latin America.

Western Europe and North America are the regional leaders

The fact that 11 of the top 20 countries in the global ranking are in western Europe reflects the high level of political stability in that region, the presence of large and competitive domestic markets and a strong degree of openness to world trade. Many west European countries were able to roll out significant fiscal support for citizens and businesses during the pandemic in 2020 and again in 2022 as rising inflation raised the cost of living. The short-term economic outlook of the region is poor, as an energy crunch looms this winter, but in the medium term greater investment under the €750bn (US$740bn) EU recovery fund will support the business environment and end Europe’s dependency on Russian energy. Investment will be particularly significant in the digital sector, in pursuing the green agenda and in the transition away from reliance on Russia in the energy sector.

See Also:

Rumble ‘cancels’ France Over Censorship Demands

Biggest winners: Compared with the fourth quarter of 2019, Greece’s ranking increased by 16 places. This significant improvement reflects its poor starting point, given a long-delayed recovery from the government debt crisis that began in 2009, but also the impact of a pro-business majority government that has undertaken reforms, cut taxes and restored confidence in the country. Meanwhile, the US rose by ten places in the rankings. Its performance in most of our categories—including policy towards private enterprise and competition and the labour market—remains very strong.

Biggest losers: Russia’s business environment has suffered irreparable damage as a result of sweeping Western sanctions and the withdrawal from the country of hundreds of Western banks and businesses. Following a major recession in 2022, we expect Russia to seek to build ties with China in the coming years, but market opportunities will remain limited and cross-border transactions severely constrained by sanctions. Ukraine’s economy has been devastated by the war, but the country will benefit from substantial reconstruction aid when the most acute phase of the conflict is past and the war may engender a reform shock.

Read more: EIU

Σχετικα αρθρα

The purchasing power of low-wage workers in Greece has decreased by 40%

admin

Hotel Chains Show Stronger Growth Than Independently-Run Properties in Europe (infographic)

admin

Basic Urban electric 1.1 – The Greek scooter that is making waves abroad (video)

admin

The World’s Biggest Employers (infographic)

admin

Pfizer records over 22$billion revenue in Q3 from Covid products

admin

These are the cars Greeks bought in October

admin

Elon Musk completes Twitter purchase, fires CEO and other top execs

admin

Germany agrees to controversial sale of Hamburg port terminal

admin

“Cosmic magnet” recreated in lab as alternative to rare earths

admin

Nike Reigns Over the Sneaker World (infographic)

admin

World’s top chip equipment suppliers halt business with China

admin

The Size of Tech Companies’ Workforce (infographic)

admin