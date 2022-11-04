22.3 C
Athens
November 4, 2022
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Γιάννης Μπούγας: Η υπόθεση του βουλευτή Ανδρέα…

Ελλάδα – Αίγυπτος: Μια παραδοσιακή φιλία δυναμώνει

Ενόχληση στον τουρκικό Τύπο: Ο Μητσοτάκης ειρωνεύτηκε…

Δένδιας: «Βίβλος» της Ελλάδας ο σεβασμός του…

Συνάντηση Σκρέκα με βουλγαρική ηγεσία για ενίσχυση…

Έκλεισε ο εναέριος χώρος στην Ισπανία ενόψει…

Δένδιας: «Βίβλος» των προτεραιοτήτων της Ελλάδας ο…

Θοδωρής Κολυδάς στο naftemporiki.gr: Πώς θα κινηθεί…

Πώς διαβάζει η Αθήνα την κλιμάκωση της…

Ν. Ανδρουλάκης: Πολιτικό τανγκό ανάμεσα σε Κ.…

Image default
Greek News

Hotel Chains Show Stronger Growth Than Independently-Run Properties in Europe (infographic)

Chain hotels in Europe are growing at a greater speed than independent hotels. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of properties owned by chains had seen steady growth, while that of those owned by independent hotels had stagnated.

The pandemic hit the chains harder, however, resulting in a 10 percent year-on-year decrease in the number of properties in 2020. Nevertheless, hotel chains were able to recover in 2021, boasting a growth rate of 12.9 percent, while independent hotels did not manage to make up for lost ground.

Infographic: Hotel Chains Show Stronger Growth Than Independently-Run Properties in Europe | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

Σχετικα αρθρα

Basic Urban electric 1.1 – The Greek scooter that is making waves abroad (video)

admin

The World’s Biggest Employers (infographic)

admin

Pfizer records over 22$billion revenue in Q3 from Covid products

admin

These are the cars Greeks bought in October

admin

Elon Musk completes Twitter purchase, fires CEO and other top execs

admin

Germany agrees to controversial sale of Hamburg port terminal

admin

“Cosmic magnet” recreated in lab as alternative to rare earths

admin

Nike Reigns Over the Sneaker World (infographic)

admin

World’s top chip equipment suppliers halt business with China

admin

The Size of Tech Companies’ Workforce (infographic)

admin

Le Monde: French adore Greek products – “Feta, olive oil and wine exported in huge quantities”

admin

The Global Inflation Outlook – Turkey is the 4th worse (infographic)

admin