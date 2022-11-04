Hotel Chains Show Stronger Growth Than Independently-Run Properties in Europe (infographic)

Chain hotels in Europe are growing at a greater speed than independent hotels. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of properties owned by chains had seen steady growth, while that of those owned by independent hotels had stagnated.

The pandemic hit the chains harder, however, resulting in a 10 percent year-on-year decrease in the number of properties in 2020. Nevertheless, hotel chains were able to recover in 2021, boasting a growth rate of 12.9 percent, while independent hotels did not manage to make up for lost ground.

