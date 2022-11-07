Nationwide strike in Greece on November 9th over rising prices

Greece will come to a standstill on Wednesday, November 9, as a nationwide strike has been declared by workers’ unions. There will be work stoppages in the means of public transport as the employees will also be taking part in the 24-hour strike announced by the General Confederation of Greek Workers (GSEE), the Civil Servants’ Confederation (ADEDY), and the All-Workers Militant Front (PAME).

The workers are demanding the Greek government implement support measures to deal with the rapid rise in the cost of living. The strike will affect all modes of transport, as both the mass transport means, including taxis will participate, while the ships will remain tied up in the ports.

Buses and trolleybuses, according to the OASA Workers’ Union, will remain immobilised from the start of traffic until 09:00 in the morning and from 21:00 until the end of traffic.

The itineraries of specially adapted vehicles for the service of Persons with Disabilities will be operated as normal, as well as the N1 night line that runs the KTEL-Airport Night route.

On Line 1 (Electric) the routes will run from 9:00 in the morning until 17:00.

Lines 2 and 3 of the metro will only operate from 9:30 in the morning to 15:00 in the afternoon to facilitate the striking protesters, as noted in an announcement by SELMA (Athens Metro Operation Employees Union).

As far as the Tram is concerned, the two unions of conductors have announced that it will operate from 8:00 in the morning until 22:00 at night.

The taxi drivers’ union of Attica is participating in the 24-hour strike, at the same time calling for a protest rally at the SATA offices.

The ships will remain docked in the ports of the whole country as the management of the Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation (PNO) decided to participate in the 24-hour strike of the GSEE. The strike concerns all categories of ships and is nationwide.

Finally, as far as trains and Suburban trains are concerned, the Panhellenic Railway Federation will also participate in the strike, with the Panhellenic Union of Traction Personnel proposing work stoppages from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. . Hellenic Train (formerly TRAINOSE) will issue instructions for the routes.

Media organisations, lawyers, and notaries have also announced that they will be joining the nationwide action, as will other sectors.

Protest rallies will take place in downtown Athens and other cities. The protest gathering is scheduled at 11 a.m. at Klafthmonos Square on Stadiou Avenue.