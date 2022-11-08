18.2 C
Athens
November 8, 2022
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

EU increased Purchases of Russian LNG by…

Ζελένσκι: Χωρίς ειρήνη δεν μπορεί να υπάρξει…

Μπακογιάννης στον ΣΚΑΪ: Αυτά είναι τα νέα…

Επικεφαλής PEGA: Δεν είναι αυτή η τελική…

Δυσαρέσκεια των μελών του ΕΛΚ στην PEGA…

Δένδιας: Δεν είναι η Ελλάδα αυτή που…

PEGA – Ασημακοπούλου: «Μίνι κοινοβουλευτικό πραξικόπημα» από…

Ερντογάν: Νέα συνάντηση με Κρίστερσον στη Στοκχόλμη…

Μουντιάλ 2022: Κανονικά στο Κατάρ ο Ισημερινός

Philip Morris International: Απέκτησε το 82,59% των…

Image default
Greek News

EU increased Purchases of Russian LNG by a Record 50%

While European imports of Russian pipeline gas have declined by more than 80 percent, shipments of Russian LNG (liquefied natural gas) to Europe have ballooned by 50 percent during the first 9 months of 2022, according to ship-tracking data compiled by - since 2016.

LNG exports from Russia rose 1.1% year on year in October to the highest level since March. That is in stark contrast to plummeting pipeline flows to Europe following the deterioration of relations between the West and the Kremlin over its invasion of Ukraine in February.

The imports of Russian LNG are part of a sustained push by the EU to replace Russian pipeline gas with gas in the form of LNG.

While the EU now receives a large number of shipments from the US and Qatar, deliveries from Russia, including from Novatek’s Yamal LNG project in the Arctic, run counter to the overall narrative that the EU is reducing all forms of energy imports from and associated payments to Russia.

“It is certainly a concern that Russian LNG sales are growing, including to Spain and Belgium and other countries that have been fully engaged in NATO and EU efforts to sanction Russia and put pressure on it to stop its aggression in Ukraine,” explains Kristine Berzina, senior fellow for security and defense policy at the German Marshall Fund of the United States (GMF).

source -.com

Σχετικα αρθρα

Moody’s Upgraded 6 Greek banks

admin

Nationwide strike in Greece on November 9th over rising prices

admin

Economist: Greece the biggest mover up on business environment rankings for the fourth quarter of 2022

admin

The purchasing power of low-wage workers in Greece has decreased by 40%

admin

Hotel Chains Show Stronger Growth Than Independently-Run Properties in Europe (infographic)

admin

Basic Urban electric 1.1 – The Greek scooter that is making waves abroad (video)

admin

The World’s Biggest Employers (infographic)

admin

Pfizer records over 22$billion revenue in Q3 from Covid products

admin

These are the cars Greeks bought in October

admin

Elon Musk completes Twitter purchase, fires CEO and other top execs

admin

Germany agrees to controversial sale of Hamburg port terminal

admin

“Cosmic magnet” recreated in lab as alternative to rare earths

admin