One Tax Office (DOY) per Postal Code – What you need to know with detailed tables

The Internal Revenue Services (DOY) offices will henceforth correspond to a single Postal Code (ZP) after the decision by the head of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (IAPR) Giorgos Pitsilis.

The move to reassign one Postal Code per single DOY office (Tax office) was made in an effort to improve the tax services provided to Greek citizens, allowing the necessary infrastructure so that the new digital services ensure the automatic selection of the competent DOY based on the Taxpayer’s Address and Tax ID.

In this way, the taxpayers, regardless of their region’s tax code, are served by the DOY of the Regional Unit to which they belong, based on the Kallikratis Program Law 3852/2010 (A87).

Furthermore, by aligning the details of the headquarters in the correct county and municipality, it is ensured that the use of the Single Digital Portal will register the start of a business at the Professional Chamber of Athensin GEMI, and this in turn in the corresponding Chamber of Commerce, bearing in mind the correct county.

These are the corresponding tax offices for each postal code:

