17.6 C
Athens
November 14, 2022
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Θεοδωρικάκος για Τσίπρα: Να μου κάνει πρόταση…

Οικονόμου σε Σοϊλού: Η Ελλάδα έχει ανοιχτό…

Θεοδωρικάκος στον Σκάι για Σοϊλού: Η Ελλάδα…

Συνεδριάζει η Πολιτική Επιτροπή της ΝΔ, υπό…

Σεργκέι Λαβρόφ: Απάντησε με σορτσάκι και βερμούδα…

Έκρηξη στην Κωνσταντινούπολη: «Ουδέποτε θα δεχόμασταν τρομοκράτες»…

Τουρκία: Γιατί βάζει στο «κάδρο» την Ελλάδα,…

Η Γαλλία κλέβει το στέμμα από την…

Πτώση και το 2023 κατά 5% στη…

FTX files for bankruptcy, Bankman-Fried steps down

Image default
Greek News

FTX files for bankruptcy, Bankman-Fried steps down

Crypto exchange FTX and many of its affiliated companies have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the company announced on Friday, with FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried stepping down as CEO.

“I’m really sorry, again, that we ended up here,” Bankman-Fried, a former crypto billionaire, said in a Twitter post that went out soon after the filing announcement.

John J. Ray III will take over as chief executive, while Bankman-Fried will assist during the transition. The filing for the affiliate, Alameda Research LLC, lists between $10 billion and $50 billion assets, between $10 billion and $50 billion in liabilities, and more than 100,000 creditors.

See Also:

Amazing Archaic-era finds in Crete reveal worship of Underworld deity (photos)

“The immediate relief of Chapter 11 is appropriate to provide the FTX group the opportunity to assess its situation develop a process to maximize recoveries for stakeholders,” Ray, who has previous experience as a restructuring attorney and reorganization officer for companies like Enron and Fruit of the Loom, said in the statement. “The FTX group has valuable assets that can only be effectively administrated in an organized joint fashion. I want to ensure every employee, customer, creditor, contract party, stockholder, investor, government authority, and other stakeholders that we are going to conduct this effort with due diligence, thoroughness, and transparency.”

Read more: yahoo

Σχετικα αρθρα

One Tax Office (DOY) per Postal Code – What you need to know with detailed tables

admin

Greek hydrocarbons: The exploratory drilling to start from Ioannina in 2023

admin

EU increased Purchases of Russian LNG by a Record 50%

admin

Moody’s Upgraded 6 Greek banks

admin

Nationwide strike in Greece on November 9th over rising prices

admin

Economist: Greece the biggest mover up on business environment rankings for the fourth quarter of 2022

admin

The purchasing power of low-wage workers in Greece has decreased by 40%

admin

Hotel Chains Show Stronger Growth Than Independently-Run Properties in Europe (infographic)

admin

Basic Urban electric 1.1 – The Greek scooter that is making waves abroad (video)

admin

The World’s Biggest Employers (infographic)

admin

Pfizer records over 22$billion revenue in Q3 from Covid products

admin

These are the cars Greeks bought in October

admin