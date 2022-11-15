The first Tesla dealership in Greece is in operation (photos)

Tesla Athens is headquartered in Maroussi. On Monday, the first signs with the brand’s name were installed, and on November 21 the car showroom opens to the public.

Tesla Athens is in the final phase of launching the operation of its first dealership in Greece. As we reported in “News of Piazza No. 357 “, the American brand installed the first storefront signage on Monday night.

The official representative office is located in Marousi, specifically at 7 Kifisias Avenue at the intersection with Neapoleos Street. The point is located on the way toward downtown Athens, shortly after the Hygeia hospital and… the intersection with “Autokinesis”.

At the moment it is not open to the public, as in the next few days the cars, which will make up the entire range of models, will be placed in the car showroom. In fact, according to reports the Tesla Model S Plaid, with 1,022 hp will also be at the car showroom, towards the end of the year, the beginning of 2023.

When does it open to the public?

In addition to the showroom, the executives and employees of Tesla in Athens will also be based at this specific point, while deliveries will also take place from this point. The automotive services will be carried out in a different area, while kosmocar has recently been added to the network of service partners.

The first Tesla dealership will officially open on Monday, November 21.