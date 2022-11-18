23.1 C
Athens
November 18, 2022
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Τέλη κυκλοφορίας: Αναρτήθηκαν τα ειδοποιητήρια στο myCAR

Jeff Bezos: “Don’t buy expensive stuff on…

Εύα Καϊλή: H εβδομάδα καινοτομίας στο Ευρωκοινοβούλιο,…

«Μαχαίρι» στα έξοδα για διακοπές βάζουν οι…

Επίτευξη πολιτικής συμφωνίας μεταξύ Συμβουλίου και Ευρωπαϊκού…

Μητσοτάκης για φωτιές: Διδασκόμαστε από την εμπειρία…

Παρακολουθήσεις: Κατέθεσε η Όλγα Γεροβασίλη – Για…

Τσίπρας: «Οι παρακολουθήσεις για τον κ. Μητσοτάκη…

Σκρέκας: Η Ελλάδα δεύτερη στον κόσμο σε…

Επίδομα παιδιού – ΟΠΕΚΑ: «Κλείδωσε» η ημερομηνία…

Image default
Greek News

Jeff Bezos: “Don’t buy expensive stuff on Black Friday” – He warns a recession is looming

Jeff Bezos has warned a US recession is looming and advised consumers and businesses to stockpile cash in case there’s a devastating downturn.

“The economy does not look great right now,” Amazon’s billionaire founder and executive chairman told CNN on Saturday.

“Things are slowing down, you’re seeing layoffs in many, many sectors of the economy,” he continued. “The probabilities say if we’re not in a recession right now, we’re likely to be in one very soon.”

Bezos recommended that American households delay big-ticket purchases such as new TVs, refrigerators, and cars, given the risk that economic conditions worsen. Similarly, he suggested that small-business owners consider holding off on investments in new equipment and build their cash reserves instead.

The e-commerce pioneer declined to estimate how long the recession could last, but he urged people to be ready for an economic disaster.

“Take as much risk off the table as you can,” he said. “Hope for the best, but prepare for the worst.”

Bezos’ latest comments echo his response to Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon in October when the bank chief said there’s a good chance of a US recession.

“Yep, the probabilities in this economy tell you to batten down the hatches,” Bezos tweeted at the time.

more at yahoo.com

Σχετικα αρθρα

“The world should be worried”: Saudi Aramco has issued a dire warning over “extremely low” capacity

admin

Amazon to cut approximately 10,000 people from its workforce (infographic)

admin

The first Tesla dealership in Greece is in operation (photos)

admin

US privately asks banks to keep working with Russian firms

admin

FTX files for bankruptcy, Bankman-Fried steps down

admin

One Tax Office (DOY) per Postal Code – What you need to know with detailed tables

admin

Greek hydrocarbons: The exploratory drilling to start from Ioannina in 2023

admin

EU increased Purchases of Russian LNG by a Record 50%

admin

Moody’s Upgraded 6 Greek banks

admin

Nationwide strike in Greece on November 9th over rising prices

admin

Economist: Greece the biggest mover up on business environment rankings for the fourth quarter of 2022

admin

The purchasing power of low-wage workers in Greece has decreased by 40%

admin