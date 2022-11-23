“Career Cushioning”: The latest work trend people on LinkedIn say it can help you recession-proof your paycheck

LinkedIn Career expert Catherine Fisher defines it like this in her newsletter: “Career Cushioning is taking actions to keep your options open and cushioning for whatever comes next in the economy and job market. Think of it like an insurance policy to set yourself up for success.”

Career cushioning differs from the traditional advice to work extra hard at your job in hopes of avoiding a layoff come recession time. Instead of trying to make themselves indispensable in their current roles, career cushioners are looking outside of their companies and low-key starting the search for their next jobs before they absolutely have to.

So what does that look like in practice? Fisher recommends three key steps. First, take stock of your skills and work on building any missing skills you’d need to land your next great job, pointing out that, “40% of companies on LinkedIn globally explicitly rely on skills to find the right job candidate.” So make sure your skills are highlighted on your résumé and professional profiles, too.

Second, she suggests staying connected with your network, because you never know who might be looking to hire someone just like you for a great new role. And finally, make a plan for the next steps you want to take in your career.

