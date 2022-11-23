13.1 C
Athens
November 23, 2022
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Γιώργος Παπανδρέου κατά Μητσοτάκη: Το χάος ανάμεσα…

«Αυτές δεν είναι ενέργειες συμμάχου»: Μενέντεζ κατά…

Δημοσκόπηση Pulse για τον ΣΚΑΪ: Στις 7…

Δημοσκόπηση Pulse για τον ΣΚΑΪ: Ρεύμα, καύσιμα,…

Τσίπρας από Πέλλα: Να σταματήσουμε την λεηλασία…

Μέτρα καταπολέμησης της παράνομης μετανάστευσης υιοθετούν Ελλάδα…

Δένδιας: Η σημερινή κρίση με την Τουρκία…

“Career Cushioning”: The latest work trend people…

Νέα Υόρκη: Γάτα βρέθηκε κρυμμένη σε βαλίτσα…

Βενιζέλος: Να μην εγκλωβιστούμε στο μοντέλο της…

Image default
Greek News

“Career Cushioning”: The latest work trend people on LinkedIn say it can help you recession-proof your paycheck

LinkedIn Career expert Catherine Fisher defines it like this in her newsletter: “Career Cushioning is taking actions to keep your options open and cushioning for whatever comes next in the economy and job market. Think of it like an insurance policy to set yourself up for success.”

Career cushioning differs from the traditional advice to work extra hard at your job in hopes of avoiding a layoff come recession time. Instead of trying to make themselves indispensable in their current roles, career cushioners are looking outside of their companies and low-key starting the search for their next jobs before they absolutely have to.

So what does that look like in practice? Fisher recommends three key steps. First, take stock of your skills and work on building any missing skills you’d need to land your next great job, pointing out that, “40% of companies on LinkedIn globally explicitly rely on skills to find the right job candidate.” So make sure your skills are highlighted on your résumé and professional profiles, too.

See Also:

How tide has turned on UK tidal stream energy as costs ebb and reliability flows

Second, she suggests staying connected with your network, because you never know who might be looking to hire someone just like you for a great new role. And finally, make a plan for the next steps you want to take in your career.

Read more: yahoo

Σχετικα αρθρα

Linde starts green hydrogen production in Greece

admin

The Fall of Twitter? (infographic)

admin

Australia learns there’s no replacement for the Chinese consumer

admin

Tesla Athens opens to the public

admin

Who loves beer the most around the globe? (infographic)

admin

Jeff Bezos: “Don’t buy expensive stuff on Black Friday” – He warns a recession is looming

admin

“The world should be worried”: Saudi Aramco has issued a dire warning over “extremely low” capacity

admin

Amazon to cut approximately 10,000 people from its workforce (infographic)

admin

The first Tesla dealership in Greece is in operation (photos)

admin

US privately asks banks to keep working with Russian firms

admin

FTX files for bankruptcy, Bankman-Fried steps down

admin

One Tax Office (DOY) per Postal Code – What you need to know with detailed tables

admin