Greek News

Ermou Street in top 15 most expensive shopping streets in the world

Ermou street in downtown Athens is the 14th most expensive shopping street in the world, up one spot compared to pre-pandemic levels, while the most expensive shopping street in the world for 2022 is New York’s Fifth Avenue.

The rent in the largest Greek commercial square for high-end shops is currently at 3,200 euros per sq.m. per year or close to 267 euros per month, down by 4% compared to the pre-coronavirus period, but increased by 6% compared to last year.

The data comes from the annual survey of the well-known consulting company for the main shopping streets in the world in 2022 (Main Streets Across the World 2022) and as it turns out, the physical stores in central points internationally passed the “stress test” of Covid-19 and are now showing a recovery in rents.

